Leadership Struggle Intensifies Within PMK Amid Factional Dispute

The internal leadership struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) escalates as tensions rise between Anbumani Ramadoss and his father's faction. Both claim legitimacy despite the Election Commission's withdrawal of recognition. Legal entanglements continue as the Delhi High Court declines to decide leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension mounts within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as leader R Arul asserts that references made to a 'rival camp' in a recent Delhi High Court ruling pertain to the faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss.

During a press conference, Arul questioned the validity of claims that a court judgment favored Anbumani's faction, noting that the Election Commission admitted to retracting its acknowledgment of their leadership.

The leadership battle pits father against son, with both parties holding separate meetings and each trying to establish themselves as the rightful authority, leading to a full-blown leadership dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

