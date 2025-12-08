Vande Mataram Debate Sparks Political Firestorm
The heated parliamentary debate on the national song 'Vande Mataram' saw Prime Minister Modi accuse Jawaharlal Nehru of appeasement politics. Congress, led by Priyanka Gandhi, defended Nehru, suggesting the discussion was politically motivated ahead of West Bengal elections. The BJP faced criticism for revisiting historical claims and targeting Nehru's legacy.
In a heated parliamentary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of pandering to communal concerns regarding the national song 'Vande Mataram', sparking a contentious debate.
Opposition leader Priyanka Gandhi countered with a scathing rebuke, defending Nehru's legacy and accusing the current government of using the debate to influence the upcoming West Bengal elections.
The confrontation highlighted divisions over historical narratives, with the BJP facing accusations of rewriting history for political gain, while Congress asserted the importance of addressing current issues like unemployment and price rise.
