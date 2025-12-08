Left Menu

Vande Mataram Debate Sparks Political Firestorm

The heated parliamentary debate on the national song 'Vande Mataram' saw Prime Minister Modi accuse Jawaharlal Nehru of appeasement politics. Congress, led by Priyanka Gandhi, defended Nehru, suggesting the discussion was politically motivated ahead of West Bengal elections. The BJP faced criticism for revisiting historical claims and targeting Nehru's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:14 IST
Vande Mataram Debate Sparks Political Firestorm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of pandering to communal concerns regarding the national song 'Vande Mataram', sparking a contentious debate.

Opposition leader Priyanka Gandhi countered with a scathing rebuke, defending Nehru's legacy and accusing the current government of using the debate to influence the upcoming West Bengal elections.

The confrontation highlighted divisions over historical narratives, with the BJP facing accusations of rewriting history for political gain, while Congress asserted the importance of addressing current issues like unemployment and price rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025