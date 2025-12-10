Shashi Tharoor Declines Veer Savarkar Award Amidst Political Tensions

In a firm stance, Shashi Tharoor has declined the Veer Savarkar Award, highlighting uncertainty around the award's origin and intent. The Congress MP made it clear that he would not participate in any associated ceremony until further explanations are provided.

The controversy has stirred reactions from various party members. Senior Congress leader, K Muraleedharan, emphasized that accepting the award would be a disservice to the party, given Savarkar's perceived past allegiance to British colonial authorities. Muraleedharan expressed confidence in Tharoor's principles aligning with his own.

This award, organized by HRDS India, faced criticism for featuring Tharoor as a recipient without his prior acknowledgment. Despite repeated media reports and comments from the event's organizers suggesting prior approval, Tharoor maintains his decision based on values and party integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)