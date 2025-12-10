Shashi Tharoor Declines Veer Savarkar Award Amidst Political Tensions
Shashi Tharoor, an Indian politician, has refused to accept the Veer Savarkar Award, citing a lack of clarity about the award's nature and the organization behind it. His decision comes amid criticism from Congress leaders who oppose accepting honors named after Savarkar, claiming he had 'bowed before the British.'
- Country:
- India
In a firm stance, Shashi Tharoor has declined the Veer Savarkar Award, highlighting uncertainty around the award's origin and intent. The Congress MP made it clear that he would not participate in any associated ceremony until further explanations are provided.
The controversy has stirred reactions from various party members. Senior Congress leader, K Muraleedharan, emphasized that accepting the award would be a disservice to the party, given Savarkar's perceived past allegiance to British colonial authorities. Muraleedharan expressed confidence in Tharoor's principles aligning with his own.
This award, organized by HRDS India, faced criticism for featuring Tharoor as a recipient without his prior acknowledgment. Despite repeated media reports and comments from the event's organizers suggesting prior approval, Tharoor maintains his decision based on values and party integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Stands Firm on Mamkootathil Expulsion Amid Bail Controversy
Congress has not made any suggestions to EC on election reforms since May 2014: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
EVMs were used for first time in 2004 and then in 2009, Congress won both polls, but they started complaining only after 2014 loss: Amit Shah.
Tradition of electoral loss began in 2014 and they (Congress) blamed EVMs, which were brought by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989: Amit Shah in LS.
Reason for electoral loss is your leadership, not EVM or electoral rolls: Amit Shah to Congress in Lok Sabha.