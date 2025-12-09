Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Tanzania: Protests Amid Political Turmoil

In Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, security forces were heavily deployed to stifle protests against election-related violence. Streets were empty on Tanzania's independence anniversary amid government threats labeling demonstrations as coup attempts. Allegations of hundreds killed under scrutiny, leading to global concerns about democracy and human rights in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:19 IST
Tensions Rise in Tanzania: Protests Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Security forces have flooded the streets of Dar es Salaam as activists called for protests against election violence. The heavy deployment follows government warnings that any demonstrations would be considered an attempted coup on the anniversary of Tanzania's independence from Britain.

October 29's elections sparked severe political unrest, prompting international concern. Reports suggest hundreds possibly perished in the aftermath. Despite government denials of improper actions by security forces, a commission was set up to probe the violence.

Opposition leaders were barred from the vote, which saw President Samia Suluhu Hassan win overwhelmingly. The U.N. estimates 700 extrajudicial killings, causing tensions with global entities like the U.S., which is reevaluating its ties with Tanzania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025