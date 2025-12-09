Tensions Rise in Tanzania: Protests Amid Political Turmoil
In Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, security forces were heavily deployed to stifle protests against election-related violence. Streets were empty on Tanzania's independence anniversary amid government threats labeling demonstrations as coup attempts. Allegations of hundreds killed under scrutiny, leading to global concerns about democracy and human rights in the country.
Security forces have flooded the streets of Dar es Salaam as activists called for protests against election violence. The heavy deployment follows government warnings that any demonstrations would be considered an attempted coup on the anniversary of Tanzania's independence from Britain.
October 29's elections sparked severe political unrest, prompting international concern. Reports suggest hundreds possibly perished in the aftermath. Despite government denials of improper actions by security forces, a commission was set up to probe the violence.
Opposition leaders were barred from the vote, which saw President Samia Suluhu Hassan win overwhelmingly. The U.N. estimates 700 extrajudicial killings, causing tensions with global entities like the U.S., which is reevaluating its ties with Tanzania.
(With inputs from agencies.)
