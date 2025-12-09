Indian Youth Congress Confronts 'Vote Theft' with Protests

Indian Youth Congress activists clashed with law enforcement in Haryana on Tuesday, rallying against what they describe as 'vote theft' during past elections.

The protest, headed by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, saw workers attempting to breach police barricades en route to Chief Minister Nayab Saini's residence.

Despite facing water cannons, the demonstrators remain resolute in their insistence on governmental accountability, accusing leading officials of electoral malfeasance and constitutional undermining.

