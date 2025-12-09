Indian Youth Congress Confronts 'Vote Theft' with Protests
Indian Youth Congress protesters clashed with police as they marched against alleged electoral fraud, dubbed 'vote theft,' near Chief Minister Nayab Saini's residence. Armed with flags and led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, they demanded accountability from the government, accusing officials of undermining democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Youth Congress activists clashed with law enforcement in Haryana on Tuesday, rallying against what they describe as 'vote theft' during past elections.
The protest, headed by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, saw workers attempting to breach police barricades en route to Chief Minister Nayab Saini's residence.
Despite facing water cannons, the demonstrators remain resolute in their insistence on governmental accountability, accusing leading officials of electoral malfeasance and constitutional undermining.
(With inputs from agencies.)