Hungary's Juvenile Centres Under Scrutiny Amid Abuse Scandal

In Hungary, the government has decided to place state-run juvenile detention centres under direct police oversight. This move follows an abuse scandal at a Budapest facility, as communicated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas.

The changes come amid growing political pressure from opposition leader Peter Magyar, who is calling for Prime Minister Orban's resignation. Magyar's Tisza party, currently leading in polls, demands early elections spurred by a video showing abuse. The video led to the resignation of the acting director of the facility in question.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations of misconduct, including running a prostitution ring, money laundering, and human trafficking. With an election on the horizon, the dissent against Orban's government is escalating, marking a significant political challenge.

