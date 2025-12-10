Left Menu

Hungary's Juvenile Centres Under Scrutiny Amid Abuse Scandal

The Hungarian government places state-run juvenile detention centres under direct police oversight after a scandal involving abuse at one facility. Opposition forces, led by Peter Magyar, pressure Prime Minister Viktor Orban for early elections following the release of a damning video. The issue intensifies political tensions ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:06 IST
Hungary's Juvenile Centres Under Scrutiny Amid Abuse Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Hungary, the government has decided to place state-run juvenile detention centres under direct police oversight. This move follows an abuse scandal at a Budapest facility, as communicated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas.

The changes come amid growing political pressure from opposition leader Peter Magyar, who is calling for Prime Minister Orban's resignation. Magyar's Tisza party, currently leading in polls, demands early elections spurred by a video showing abuse. The video led to the resignation of the acting director of the facility in question.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations of misconduct, including running a prostitution ring, money laundering, and human trafficking. With an election on the horizon, the dissent against Orban's government is escalating, marking a significant political challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025