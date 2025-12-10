Amit Shah Clashes with Opposition over SIR and Election Reforms in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, criticized the opposition in the Lok Sabha for their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He accused them of using false narratives to retain illegal immigrants on voter lists. Heated debates ensued, with Rahul Gandhi challenging Shah's claims, leading to opposition walkouts.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery session at the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition for its criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Accusing them of trying to retain illegal immigrants on voter lists, Shah defended the government's stance and pointed to Congress's leadership as the core reason for its electoral setbacks.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition, engaged in a verbal duel with Shah, challenging him to a debate on what he termed as 'vote chori' by the BJP. The exchange led to opposition members walking out, underscoring the deep division over electoral reforms.
Despite the heated exchanges, Shah stood firm on the government's policy to 'detect, delete, and deport' illegal immigrants, emphasizing that the opposition's attempts to criticize EVMs and spread misinformation about SIR are tarnishing India's democratic image.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manickam Tagore Refutes Amit Shah's 'Vote Chori' Claims on 1946 Congress Leadership
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months hours after Nobel ceremony, reports AP.
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Emerges After Nobel Peace Prize Recognition
Amit Shah's Powerful Speech Unveils Opposition's Fallacies