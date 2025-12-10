Amit Shah Clashes with Opposition over SIR and Election Reforms in Lok Sabha

In a fiery session at the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition for its criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Accusing them of trying to retain illegal immigrants on voter lists, Shah defended the government's stance and pointed to Congress's leadership as the core reason for its electoral setbacks.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition, engaged in a verbal duel with Shah, challenging him to a debate on what he termed as 'vote chori' by the BJP. The exchange led to opposition members walking out, underscoring the deep division over electoral reforms.

Despite the heated exchanges, Shah stood firm on the government's policy to 'detect, delete, and deport' illegal immigrants, emphasizing that the opposition's attempts to criticize EVMs and spread misinformation about SIR are tarnishing India's democratic image.

