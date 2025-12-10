Rahul Gandhi Challenges Amit Shah on 'Vote Chori' Claims
During a Lok Sabha debate on election reforms, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being defensive and not addressing key concerns like transparent voter lists. Gandhi and other opposition members staged a walkout in protest over what they termed a lack of adequate response from the government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for his response during a heated debate in Lok Sabha over election reforms. Gandhi labeled Shah's approach as 'completely defensive' and accused the government of failing to address pivotal issues like transparent voter lists and EVM architecture.
Gandhi, expressing dissatisfaction, stated that Shah did not provide answers to the questions raised about alleged 'vote chori' and the immunity granted to the chief election commissioner. As a result, the opposition, including Gandhi, exited the Lok Sabha session as a demonstration of protest.
In a significant follow-up on social media, Gandhi reaffirmed his stance, describing vote theft as the 'biggest treason' and criticized the lack of a coherent response from Shah. Other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, echoed these concerns, challenging the ruling party to address these allegations openly and transparently.
