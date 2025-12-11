Trump Sparks Debate Over CNN's Future Amid Warner Bros Deal

In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that the news network CNN be sold. This could occur within the ongoing sale of its parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, or as an independent transaction.

Trump, who has been a frequent critic of CNN, labeled it as 'fake news' and criticized its impartiality in covering his presidency. He disparaged CNN, saying it has become 'one of the worst' networks, with ratings so low they are, in his view, irrelevant.

This development comes as Warner Bros recently accepted an acquisition offer from streaming leader Netflix, prompting a hostile counteroffer from Paramount Skydance just days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)