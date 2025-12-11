Left Menu

Brazen Sao Paulo Heist: Matisse and Portinari Artworks Stolen

A brazen robbery at the Mário de Andrade library in Sao Paulo saw eight works by Henri Matisse and five by Candido Portinari stolen. One suspect has been arrested, while a second remains at large. The stolen artworks were part of a prestigious exhibition and have garnered international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:01 IST
Brazen Sao Paulo Heist: Matisse and Portinari Artworks Stolen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A daring robbery took place at the Mário de Andrade library in Sao Paulo, where artworks by famed artists Henri Matisse and Candido Portinari were stolen. Despite security measures, including steel cables and security cameras, thieves managed to escape with the valuable pieces.

The incident occurred during the final day of an exhibition that showcased the artworks. Footage reveals the suspects' audacious behavior as they handled the art. While one suspect was apprehended shortly after, the other remains at large. The heist has prompted Brazil to alert Interpol in case the stolen items are smuggled abroad.

The exhibition featured works primarily from the 1940s and 1950s, held in collaboration with Sao Paulo's Museum of Modern Art. Despite the setback, hope remains for the recovery of the artworks, as experts emphasize the importance and value of the stolen pieces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025