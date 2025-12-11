Brazen Sao Paulo Heist: Matisse and Portinari Artworks Stolen

A daring robbery took place at the Mário de Andrade library in Sao Paulo, where artworks by famed artists Henri Matisse and Candido Portinari were stolen. Despite security measures, including steel cables and security cameras, thieves managed to escape with the valuable pieces.

The incident occurred during the final day of an exhibition that showcased the artworks. Footage reveals the suspects' audacious behavior as they handled the art. While one suspect was apprehended shortly after, the other remains at large. The heist has prompted Brazil to alert Interpol in case the stolen items are smuggled abroad.

The exhibition featured works primarily from the 1940s and 1950s, held in collaboration with Sao Paulo's Museum of Modern Art. Despite the setback, hope remains for the recovery of the artworks, as experts emphasize the importance and value of the stolen pieces.

(With inputs from agencies.)