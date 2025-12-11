Vijay's TVK Considers Joining PMK in Caste Survey Agitation
The PMK, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, has invited Vijay's TVK to join their push for a caste-based survey in Tamil Nadu, sparking alliance rumors. The PMK emphasizes the survey's importance for equitable reservation. Anbumani maintains leadership amid internal disputes, and is preparing for upcoming elections.
The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), under the leadership of Anbumani Ramadoss, has extended an invitation to actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to participate in their upcoming agitation, advocating for a caste-based survey in Tamil Nadu. This move has ignited widespread speculation regarding a potential political alliance between the two parties.
PMK advocate K. Balu led a delegation on Thursday to engage senior leaders of the TVK, inviting them to the December 17 protest aimed at urging the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a statewide caste survey. Balu emphasized that such a survey is crucial for supporting an evidence-based reservation system. Despite these efforts, Balu noted that no invitation was extended to the ruling DMK due to their opposition to this initiative.
Anbumani Ramadoss asserted the necessity of the caste survey to preserve the state's 69 percent reservation framework, which has been at risk for years. Amid internal party disagreements, Anbumani reassured that he remains the PMK's leader, inviting new candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, G.K. Mani, a loyalist to Anbumani's father and PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss, publicly challenged Anbumani's current leadership status.
