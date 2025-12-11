Orban's Presidential Ambitions: Fact or Fiction?

In a recent turn of events, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied allegations about introducing a presidential system, as was reported by Bloomberg. The report suggested Orban's contemplation of securing power irrespective of the 2026 election results by assuming the presidency.

Hungary has long been a parliamentary democracy, with the president holding a ceremonial role. The report further claimed that Orban is considering rewriting laws to make the presidency Hungary's most powerful office. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs refuted these claims, dismissing them as recurring 'leftist fake-news'.

As Hungary's political landscape gears up for the 2026 elections, Orban faces challenges against Peter Magyar's Tisza party, which currently leads polls over Orban's ruling Fidesz. With the economy at a standstill, the possibility of altering Hungary's constitution to facilitate a presidential shift necessitates a two-thirds parliamentary majority—a feat Orban currently possesses.

