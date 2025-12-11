Left Menu

Orban's Presidential Ambitions: Fact or Fiction?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismisses claims of shifting to a presidential system, emphasizing the report as false. Speculations arose following a Bloomberg report suggesting Orban's consideration for expanded power ahead of the 2026 elections. Hungary's governmental structure, a parliamentary democracy, requires significant legal changes for such a shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:21 IST
In a recent turn of events, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied allegations about introducing a presidential system, as was reported by Bloomberg. The report suggested Orban's contemplation of securing power irrespective of the 2026 election results by assuming the presidency.

Hungary has long been a parliamentary democracy, with the president holding a ceremonial role. The report further claimed that Orban is considering rewriting laws to make the presidency Hungary's most powerful office. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs refuted these claims, dismissing them as recurring 'leftist fake-news'.

As Hungary's political landscape gears up for the 2026 elections, Orban faces challenges against Peter Magyar's Tisza party, which currently leads polls over Orban's ruling Fidesz. With the economy at a standstill, the possibility of altering Hungary's constitution to facilitate a presidential shift necessitates a two-thirds parliamentary majority—a feat Orban currently possesses.

