Bulgaria's Political Turmoil: Government Resigns Amidst Mass Protests

The Bulgarian government, under Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, has resigned following widespread protests and ahead of an anticipated eurozone entry. The decision comes just before a scheduled parliamentary no-confidence vote, driven by allegations of economic mismanagement and public discontent over corruption.

The protests, which saw over 100,000 participants, were sparked by proposed budget changes involving tax hikes and increased spending. These plans have since been retracted. Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of the GERB-led coalition, facing growing frustration over oligarchic influences, particularly by politician Delyan Peevski, who is subject to international sanctions.

While the government has withstood several no-confidence motions in the past, the scale of current demonstrations has created significant political pressure. President Rumen Radev is expected to oversee attempts to form a new government. If unsuccessful, a caretaker administration may lead until new elections can be organized, with anticipated challenges of forming a stable coalition.

