Left Menu

Modi Hosts NDA Dinner Celebrating Bihar Election Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner for MPs from the National Democratic Alliance, vowing continued joint efforts to bolster India's development. This comes after the NDA's resounding victory in Bihar elections. Modi emphasized citizen-centric governmental reforms aimed at removing everyday obstacles for people's full potential growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:16 IST
Modi Hosts NDA Dinner Celebrating Bihar Election Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized a dinner on Thursday for Members of Parliament affiliated with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence. He reinforced the coalition's shared dedication to India's development, promising to work collectively in strengthening the nation's progress.

The dinner followed the NDA's decisive triumph in the Bihar state elections, where the coalition captured 202 of the 243 assembly seats. Modi's coalition partners, including BJP, JD(U), LJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, celebrated the victory.

In recent meetings, Modi encouraged NDA leaders from Bihar to increase their efforts for public welfare, citing the growing responsibilities accompanying their win. He highlighted India's current phase of rapid, citizen-oriented governmental reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025