Modi Hosts NDA Dinner Celebrating Bihar Election Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized a dinner on Thursday for Members of Parliament affiliated with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence. He reinforced the coalition's shared dedication to India's development, promising to work collectively in strengthening the nation's progress.

The dinner followed the NDA's decisive triumph in the Bihar state elections, where the coalition captured 202 of the 243 assembly seats. Modi's coalition partners, including BJP, JD(U), LJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, celebrated the victory.

In recent meetings, Modi encouraged NDA leaders from Bihar to increase their efforts for public welfare, citing the growing responsibilities accompanying their win. He highlighted India's current phase of rapid, citizen-oriented governmental reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)