Record Turnout in Kerala Local Body Elections Marks Historic Civic Engagement
Kerala's local body elections registered the highest voter turnout since 1995, with over 2.1 crore participants. State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan reported the second phase had a 76.08% turnout. Vote counting is scheduled for December 13, followed by elected members' oath-taking on December 21.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala local body elections recorded the highest voter turnout since 1995, with more than 2.1 crore people participating, according to State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan.
The second phase of the elections saw a turnout of 76.08%, contributing to an overall turnout of 73.69%. The vote counting will commence on December 13 at designated centers across the state.
Peaceful elections were conducted under strict green protocol and model code compliance, with only 1.37% of electronic voting machines needing replacement. Oath-taking ceremonies for the newly elected officials are scheduled for December 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)