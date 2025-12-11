Left Menu

Record Turnout in Kerala Local Body Elections Marks Historic Civic Engagement

Kerala's local body elections registered the highest voter turnout since 1995, with over 2.1 crore participants. State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan reported the second phase had a 76.08% turnout. Vote counting is scheduled for December 13, followed by elected members' oath-taking on December 21.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:28 IST
The Kerala local body elections recorded the highest voter turnout since 1995, with more than 2.1 crore people participating, according to State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan.

The second phase of the elections saw a turnout of 76.08%, contributing to an overall turnout of 73.69%. The vote counting will commence on December 13 at designated centers across the state.

Peaceful elections were conducted under strict green protocol and model code compliance, with only 1.37% of electronic voting machines needing replacement. Oath-taking ceremonies for the newly elected officials are scheduled for December 21.

