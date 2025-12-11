Left Menu

WHO Chief Optimistic on Future Pandemic Treaty Annex

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed optimism about adopting an annex to a pandemic treaty by 2026, despite bilateral negotiations between the U.S. and African states. He stated these agreements wouldn't hinder the annex, with hopes for finalization before the 2026 WHO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:26 IST
WHO Chief Optimistic on Future Pandemic Treaty Annex
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed optimism on Thursday about the potential adoption of an annex to a pandemic treaty by next year. Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Tedros conveyed that bilateral negotiations between the United States and African states were not viewed as a threat to the treaty's progress.

"Bilateral agreements are no problem, to be honest. It doesn't affect the annex, and I'm not worried," he stated. The annex aims to facilitate the sharing of pathogenic information, which is crucial for pandemic preparedness and response.

Tedros hopes that the annex will be finalized before a significant WHO summit in May 2026, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in ensuring global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

