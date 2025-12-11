WHO Chief Optimistic on Future Pandemic Treaty Annex

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed optimism on Thursday about the potential adoption of an annex to a pandemic treaty by next year. Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Tedros conveyed that bilateral negotiations between the United States and African states were not viewed as a threat to the treaty's progress.

"Bilateral agreements are no problem, to be honest. It doesn't affect the annex, and I'm not worried," he stated. The annex aims to facilitate the sharing of pathogenic information, which is crucial for pandemic preparedness and response.

Tedros hopes that the annex will be finalized before a significant WHO summit in May 2026, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in ensuring global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)