From Crisis to Leadership: Kyriakos Pierrakakis Heads Eurogroup

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, a prominent figure in Greece's New Democracy party, has been elected as the president of the Eurogroup. This milestone underscores Greece's transformation from a financial crisis-stricken nation to an economic success story. However, Greece continues to face challenges like rising living costs and discontent among farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:11 IST
  • Greece

In a historic turn of events, Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has been elected as president of the Eurogroup, a development unimaginable a decade ago when Greece was on the brink of expulsion from the eurozone during its financial crisis.

The Eurogroup's influence stretches across the EU, comprising finance ministers from eurozone countries, tasked with steering economic policies. Pierrakakis' leadership, highly anticipated, aims to navigate forthcoming challenges with determination and unity.

Greece, once Europe's financial outcast, has transformed into a model of fiscal prudence, now enjoying investment-grade status. Nonetheless, issues like high living costs and farmer protests persist, serving as reminders of the ongoing economic hurdles the nation faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

