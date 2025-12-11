Left Menu

Election Commission Extends Voter Roll Revision Timeline in Six States

The Election Commission has extended the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in several states and Union territories, following requests from chief electoral officers. This measure aims to ensure comprehensive voter roll updates amid concerns about strict deadlines affecting booth-level officers' mental health. Revised schedules have been established for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and others.

  India

The Election Commission has decided to extend the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) timeline in six states and Union territories after receiving requests from chief electoral officers on Thursday. This decision affects Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh, with revised schedules now in place.

The original enumeration period was set to close on Thursday, with draft electoral rolls scheduled for publication on December 16. However, the extension comes amid concerns that many electors had struggled to complete or submit their enumeration forms, pushing the commission to ensure no voter is left behind.

In response to allegations of high-stress levels among booth-level officers, leading to severe consequences, the EC has denied linking the stringent deadlines to any fatalities. Consequently, the revised schedule for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat runs until December 14, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until December 18, and Uttar Pradesh until December 26, with draft rolls published shortly after.

(With inputs from agencies.)

