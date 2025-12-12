Left Menu

Trump Considers Sending Envoy for Crucial Ukraine Talks

President Trump announced the potential U.S. participation in European talks on Ukraine, aiming for progress on a ceasefire deal. The decision to attend will be based on the likelihood of positive outcomes, emphasizing the desire to avoid unproductive diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 05:00 IST
Trump Considers Sending Envoy for Crucial Ukraine Talks
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump indicated that the United States might send a representative to participate in weekend talks in Europe concerning Ukraine. This move hinges on the potential for significant advancement towards a ceasefire agreement.

"We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting," Trump mentioned to the press in the Oval Office. His statement underscores the conditional nature of the U.S. decision to participate in the Saturday discussions, contingent on prospects for progress.

Trump emphasized the administration's strategic approach, seeking to avoid engaging in what could be an unproductive diplomatic endeavor by only committing if a positive outcome appears feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025