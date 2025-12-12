Trump Considers Sending Envoy for Crucial Ukraine Talks
President Trump announced the potential U.S. participation in European talks on Ukraine, aiming for progress on a ceasefire deal. The decision to attend will be based on the likelihood of positive outcomes, emphasizing the desire to avoid unproductive diplomacy.
President Donald Trump indicated that the United States might send a representative to participate in weekend talks in Europe concerning Ukraine. This move hinges on the potential for significant advancement towards a ceasefire agreement.
"We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting," Trump mentioned to the press in the Oval Office. His statement underscores the conditional nature of the U.S. decision to participate in the Saturday discussions, contingent on prospects for progress.
Trump emphasized the administration's strategic approach, seeking to avoid engaging in what could be an unproductive diplomatic endeavor by only committing if a positive outcome appears feasible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
