Karnataka's Megaproject: Mekedatu Dam Gets Green Light

The Karnataka government has announced the formation of a dedicated team under K G Mahesh, Director of KERS, to fast-track the Mekedatu dam project after a Supreme Court ruling favored the state. The expansive infrastructure plan is aimed at addressing drinking water supply and electricity generation needs for Bengaluru and its surrounding areas.

The project involves constructing a dam across the Cauvery River, crucial for meeting the growing demands of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region while generating around 400 MW of electricity annually. The cost range for this ambitious project is estimated between Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore, according to official statements.

A new order details the setup of a project office in Ramanagara, with the inclusion of engineers from the Karnataka Engineering Research Station. The Supreme Court, acknowledging Tamil Nadu's concerns, has mandated that objections be reviewed by relevant expert bodies before final approval is granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)