Maharashtra's Political Chessboard: Mahayuti's Unified Election Strategy

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan declared on Friday that the state's ruling coalition will enter the forthcoming municipal corporation and local body elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar. Despite internal tensions as alliance members initially contested against each other, efforts are underway to strengthen the coalition. In Thane, a political stronghold of Shinde, the BJP has even inducted some local Sena leaders, highlighting the complexity of the coalition dynamics.

Chavan outlined the current plans at a recent press conference, noting that key figures like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule are actively shaping the election strategy. Poll timelines remain uncertain, pending High Court decisions on seat reservations, but a joint strategy is paramount as the alliance prepares for major municipal elections, particularly in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)