Chavan Critiques Congress and BJP: A Call for Action

Prithviraj Chavan criticized Congress for not addressing farmers' issues and unemployment effectively, and highlighted the lopsided development under BJP. Chavan, a senior leader, emphasized the need for Congress to engage the public more aggressively while condemning the lack of opposition leaders in Maharashtra's legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:06 IST
Prithviraj Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has voiced his concerns about the Congress party's failure to advocate effectively on issues concerning farmers and unemployment. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chavan recognized that the party is currently facing significant challenges.

Chavan criticized the lack of opposition leaders in the Maharashtra state legislature, attributing this to the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He noted that despite Congress-led initiatives such as the 'Samvidhan Yatra' and 'Tiranga Yatra', these events primarily attract party workers, lacking broader demographic engagement.

Highlighting what he describes as the BJP's lopsided development agenda, Chavan accused the government of prioritizing large construction projects for potential financial gain. Furthermore, he commented on the impending release of Epstein files, suggesting potential repercussions for Indian political figures involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

