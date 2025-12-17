Congress Stages Protests Against Alleged Misuse of Probe Agencies

The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a prominent protest on Wednesday, challenging the central government's alleged overreach through probe agencies. This move follows a Delhi court's decision to dismiss charges of money laundering against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by MPCC president Jitu Patwari, a substantial crowd of party workers moved from their office towards the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters in Bhopal but was intercepted by police forces deploying water cannons and arrests, as claimed by a Congress official.

Amidst vehement slogans against what they labeled as the BJP government's repressive tactics, party leaders, including former minister P C Sharma and Mahila Congress president Reena Borasi Setia, were part of this gaze to underscore their stance against perceived political vendetta and to advocate for the preservation of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)