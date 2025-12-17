Left Menu

Congress Stages Protests Against Alleged Misuse of Probe Agencies

The Madhya Pradesh Congress protested against the central government's alleged misuse of probe agencies in Bhopal. Led by Jitu Patwari, the demonstration opposed actions against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Despite police intervention, the protest highlighted alleged political vendetta by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:02 IST
Congress Stages Protests Against Alleged Misuse of Probe Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a prominent protest on Wednesday, challenging the central government's alleged overreach through probe agencies. This move follows a Delhi court's decision to dismiss charges of money laundering against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by MPCC president Jitu Patwari, a substantial crowd of party workers moved from their office towards the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters in Bhopal but was intercepted by police forces deploying water cannons and arrests, as claimed by a Congress official.

Amidst vehement slogans against what they labeled as the BJP government's repressive tactics, party leaders, including former minister P C Sharma and Mahila Congress president Reena Borasi Setia, were part of this gaze to underscore their stance against perceived political vendetta and to advocate for the preservation of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025