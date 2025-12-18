Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: A Dream of Progress Amid Current Challenges

The Congress accused the BJP of focusing on future aspirations for Madhya Pradesh, while neglecting present issues such as agriculture, employment, and education. During a special session marking the 70th anniversary of the state's first assembly, debates centered on immediate solutions rather than distant dreams of a developed state by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh: A Dream of Progress Amid Current Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session on Wednesday, the Opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of dwelling on grand future plans for 2047 at the expense of urgent current issues in Madhya Pradesh.

The session was convened to mark the 70th anniversary of the first assembly sitting. Opposition leaders pressed for longer regular sessions and transparency through live broadcasts of House proceedings.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav introduced a resolution for a developed Madhya Pradesh by 2047, but Congress leaders, including Umang Singhar, urged more immediate remedies, focusing on farmers, youth, and workers facing today's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025