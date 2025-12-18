Madhya Pradesh: A Dream of Progress Amid Current Challenges
The Congress accused the BJP of focusing on future aspirations for Madhya Pradesh, while neglecting present issues such as agriculture, employment, and education. During a special session marking the 70th anniversary of the state's first assembly, debates centered on immediate solutions rather than distant dreams of a developed state by 2047.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session on Wednesday, the Opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of dwelling on grand future plans for 2047 at the expense of urgent current issues in Madhya Pradesh.
The session was convened to mark the 70th anniversary of the first assembly sitting. Opposition leaders pressed for longer regular sessions and transparency through live broadcasts of House proceedings.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav introduced a resolution for a developed Madhya Pradesh by 2047, but Congress leaders, including Umang Singhar, urged more immediate remedies, focusing on farmers, youth, and workers facing today's challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- BJP
- Congress
- development
- 2047
- agriculture
- employment
- education
- assembly
- opposition
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Rural Employment Spending Soars with New Legislation
SKM Decries New Bill: A “Retrograde” Threat to Rural Employment
Controversy Over New Rural Employment Bill in Tamil Nadu
Empowering Villages: New Bill Seeks to Amend Rural Employment Landscape
Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: The 15,000 km Yatra