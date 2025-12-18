Madhya Pradesh: A Dream of Progress Amid Current Challenges

In a heated session on Wednesday, the Opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of dwelling on grand future plans for 2047 at the expense of urgent current issues in Madhya Pradesh.

The session was convened to mark the 70th anniversary of the first assembly sitting. Opposition leaders pressed for longer regular sessions and transparency through live broadcasts of House proceedings.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav introduced a resolution for a developed Madhya Pradesh by 2047, but Congress leaders, including Umang Singhar, urged more immediate remedies, focusing on farmers, youth, and workers facing today's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)