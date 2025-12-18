NCP Minister Resigns Amidst Legal Turmoil
Manikrao Kokate, a minister from the Nationalist Congress Party, resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet after being convicted in a cheating and forgery case. The court upheld a two-year jail term, prompting his resignation, which underscores the party's commitment to law and order, as affirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Nationalist Congress Party minister Manikrao Kokate has stepped down from his role in the Maharashtra Cabinet following a court ruling supporting his conviction in a cheating and forgery case. This development was announced by Ajit Pawar, NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister, highlighting the ongoing legal challenges faced by Kokate.
Kokate, previously in charge of Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Development, and Aukaf portfolios, submitted his resignation after being stripped of his responsibilities. His resignation, motivated by a court verdict affirming a two-year imprisonment, has been forwarded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by Pawar.
The NCP, according to Pawar, remains dedicated to upholding the law, respecting judicial decisions, and maintaining public trust. This stance was rigorously emphasized following the Nashik district court's decision, which not only confirmed Kokate's sentence but also issued an arrest warrant, intensifying the political and legal narrative.
