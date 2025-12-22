U.S. Appoints Special Envoy to Greenland, Sparking Diplomatic Conversations

In a recent diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, underscoring sustained American interest in the Arctic region.

This appointment was confirmed by Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who acknowledged the U.S.'s ongoing interest while asserting Denmark's stance on respecting Greenland's territorial integrity.

Rasmussen emphasized that all countries, including the U.S., must uphold the respect for the Kingdom of Denmark's territorial sovereignty, highlighting the delicate nature of diplomatic relations when it comes to Greenland.

