Political Barbs and Discord: A Clash Over Codeine Controversy

The political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh heated up as Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, countered remarks made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling them an acknowledgment of internal BJP conflicts. This comes amid a controversial debate surrounding the illegal trade of codeine cough syrup.

During a state assembly session, CM Adityanath leveled accusations, suggesting two figures in Delhi and Lucknow, without naming them, were involved in dubious activities. His remarks aimed at Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led to a sharp retort from Yadav, who insisted the ruling party should refrain from airing its disputes publicly.

The exchange further escalated when Yadav criticized Adityanath for suggesting action against his party members linked to the codeine scandal. He demanded justice across political lines while Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of previous connections to the syndicate when in power. The conflict underscores ongoing political tension in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)