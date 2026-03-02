Left Menu

Iran Prepares for Leadership Transition: Potential Successors Emerge

In the wake of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death from a surprise US and Israeli attack, Iran faces the massive task of selecting a new Supreme Leader. With a provisional council in place, candidates range from conservative to reformist figures, as the nation awaits the Assembly of Experts' decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:13 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran is urgently navigating the complex process of replacing the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who succumbed to a surprise US and Israeli offensive after leading the nation for 37 years. This marks only the second such transition since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The contenders for the position span from hard-line conservatives to reform-minded diplomats. The Supreme Leader plays a critical role, wielding ultimate authority over vital national decisions, including matters of war and peace, and the controversial nuclear program.

A temporary government structure comprising President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary head Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and cleric Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi is in place, as the 88-member Assembly of Experts prepares to select the next leader, a process they are mandated to conduct promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

