Media Silence: Maharashtra Civic Polls
The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra announced a ban on all election-related advertisements in media after the campaign period for municipal elections ends on January 13, 2026. Voting for 29 civic bodies will occur on January 15, with counting the following day. Guidelines and restrictions are specified by the SEC.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has declared a ban on all election-related advertisements across electronic, print, and other media following the conclusion of the official campaign period for the municipal corporation elections.
Scheduled for January 15, 2026, polling in 29 civic bodies is set to witness stringent media silence, as detailed by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. Campaign activities cease at 5:30 pm on January 13, prohibiting any further advertising in all media forms.
Guidelines contained within the October 9, 2025 order titled 'Media Monitoring and Advertisement Certification Order for Election Purposes, 2025' outline the pre-certification requirements which become irrelevant post-campaign. SEC Secretary Suresh Kakani emphasized candidate eligibility rules, underscoring participation terms for political aspirants.
