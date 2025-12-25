Honoring Vajpayee: The Architect of Modern India

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran extolled former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee's unwavering commitment to national unity and democracy on his birth centenary. Vajpayee's tenure elevated Indian politics, emphasizing governance, integrity, and national interests.

Nagenthran lauded Vajpayee's rare combination of political dignity and humanity, earning respect across party lines. His foresight that politics should serve the nation's future has influenced generations.

TN BJP coordination committee convener H Raja commemorated Vajpayee as a pivotal force behind transformative initiatives like the Golden Triangle road project and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, which aimed at alleviating hunger and improving education and infrastructure nationwide.

