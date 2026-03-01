Left Menu

Violent Clashes Erupt in Karachi as Protesters Storm US Consulate

In Karachi, ten people were killed and several injured during violent clashes between police and protesters attempting to storm the US Consulate. The unrest followed the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli airstrike. Security measures have been heightened across Pakistan to control the situation.

  Country:
  • Pakistan

Violent clashes erupted in Karachi as protesters attempted to storm the US Consulate, resulting in at least ten fatalities and numerous injuries. The unrest followed the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli operation.

Authorities responded with heightened security measures, deploying tear gas, rubber bullets, and conducting baton charges to control the enraged crowd. In response, a judicial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident comprehensively.

Nationwide protests have triggered tightened security in major cities, including Islamabad and Lahore, where authorities have sealed off sensitive areas and enforced Section 144 to prevent large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

