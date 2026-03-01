Violent Clashes Erupt in Karachi as Protesters Storm US Consulate

Violent clashes erupted in Karachi as protesters attempted to storm the US Consulate, resulting in at least ten fatalities and numerous injuries. The unrest followed the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli operation.

Authorities responded with heightened security measures, deploying tear gas, rubber bullets, and conducting baton charges to control the enraged crowd. In response, a judicial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident comprehensively.

Nationwide protests have triggered tightened security in major cities, including Islamabad and Lahore, where authorities have sealed off sensitive areas and enforced Section 144 to prevent large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)