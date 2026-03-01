Left Menu

Ranchi Protests Iran Leader's Demise in US-Israel Strikes

Protests erupted in Ranchi after Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes. The Jharkhand unit of the All India Shia Personal Law Board led a procession demanding justice and intervention from PM Modi. Additional demonstrations by Left parties supported the cause.

Ranchi | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:20 IST
In Ranchi, a significant protest unfolded on Sunday in response to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attributed to joint military strikes by the US and Israel.

The Jharkhand unit of the All India Shia Personal Law Board led a procession from near Church Road to Karbala Chowk, condemning the act and displaying photographs of the leader. They shouted slogans and demanded repercussions for the perpetrators of the attack.

Maulana Syed Tahzeebul Hasan Rizvi, the unit president, emphasized, 'The martyrdom of Khamenei will not be in vain, and the US and Israel will face consequences.' He indicated plans to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention. Concurrently, Left parties and social rights organizations held demonstrations at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk, amplifying calls for an end to hostilities.

