Trump Optimistic About Ukraine Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic update, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed confidence that discussions aimed at concluding Russia's war in Ukraine are nearing their end. This optimism came as he prepared for a crucial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida.

Trump's comments were anchored by a prior phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin is 'very serious' about achieving peace, signaling a cooperative spirit in these demanding negotiations.

The U.S. President emphasized his commitment to ongoing negotiations by planning a follow-up call with Putin after his meeting with Zelenskiy, underscoring a readiness to pursue all avenues for a peaceful resolution.