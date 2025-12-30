Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Leaders Discuss Ukraine Crisis

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is set to meet with European leaders to discuss the escalating situation in Ukraine. Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting an attack on President Putin's residence, a claim Ukraine denies as a ploy to disrupt peace negotiations.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will engage with European leaders on Tuesday at 1000 GMT, focusing on the mounting crisis in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Polish government stated.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assault President Vladimir Putin's residence, promising retaliatory actions. However, Kyiv has dismissed these allegations, arguing they are unfounded and intended to sabotage ongoing peace talks.

