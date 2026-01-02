Left Menu

Tragic Inferno at Crans-Montana: Unraveling the Aftermath

A devastating fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland claimed around 40 lives, including that of Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini. The blaze injured over 100 individuals, with authorities struggling to identify victims due to severe burns. Families eagerly await news as investigators work to uncover the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:13 IST
Tragic Inferno at Crans-Montana: Unraveling the Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A tragic fire on New Year's Eve at a crowded bar in Crans-Montana left around 40 people dead. Among the identified victims is Emanuele Galeppini, a young Italian golfer residing in Dubai. The inferno also caused injuries to well over 100 attendees.

Swiss authorities face challenges identifying the victims due to the severity of the burns, requiring days of forensic investigation. Families of missing individuals, like Laetitia, mother of Arthur, anxiously seek information. Experts are using dental and DNA samples to aid the identification process.

Authorities are investigating the fire's cause, suspecting it was accidental. Reports suggest a possible ignition from sparkling candles touching the ceiling. The disaster has deeply affected the Crans-Montana community, with residents and tourists visibly shaken, paying respects at a makeshift altar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

 India
2
Security Drives Ban on Outdoor Activities in Anantnag's High-Altitude Areas

Security Drives Ban on Outdoor Activities in Anantnag's High-Altitude Areas

 India
3
Shiv Sena's Uncontested Victory in Thane: A Political Prelude

Shiv Sena's Uncontested Victory in Thane: A Political Prelude

 India
4
Clash in Yemen: Saudi Airstrikes and Rising Tensions with UAE-backed Forces

Clash in Yemen: Saudi Airstrikes and Rising Tensions with UAE-backed Forces

 Yemen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026