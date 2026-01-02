Tragic Inferno at Crans-Montana: Unraveling the Aftermath
A devastating fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland claimed around 40 lives, including that of Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini. The blaze injured over 100 individuals, with authorities struggling to identify victims due to severe burns. Families eagerly await news as investigators work to uncover the fire's cause.
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A tragic fire on New Year's Eve at a crowded bar in Crans-Montana left around 40 people dead. Among the identified victims is Emanuele Galeppini, a young Italian golfer residing in Dubai. The inferno also caused injuries to well over 100 attendees.
Swiss authorities face challenges identifying the victims due to the severity of the burns, requiring days of forensic investigation. Families of missing individuals, like Laetitia, mother of Arthur, anxiously seek information. Experts are using dental and DNA samples to aid the identification process.
Authorities are investigating the fire's cause, suspecting it was accidental. Reports suggest a possible ignition from sparkling candles touching the ceiling. The disaster has deeply affected the Crans-Montana community, with residents and tourists visibly shaken, paying respects at a makeshift altar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
