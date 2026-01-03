U.S. Eyes Strong Involvement in Venezuelan Oil After Maduro Capture
The United States plans to be heavily involved in Venezuela's oil industry following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in America's leading oil companies and their capabilities in a statement on Fox News.
The United States is poised to play a significant role in Venezuela's oil industry in the wake of operations targeting President Nicolas Maduro. This development was communicated by President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News on Saturday.
President Trump highlighted the prowess of American oil companies, which he described as the largest and most capable in the world. He emphasized the anticipated U.S. involvement in Venezuela's oil sector, suggesting a strategic interest in the region's resources.
This announcement marks a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy towards Venezuela, underscoring the importance of energy resources in international relations and economic strategies.
