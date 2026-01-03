Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Case Sparks Political Tensions

UDF convenor Adoor Prakash called for an investigation into a CPI(M) MP's alleged ties to the Sabarimala gold loss case. Prakash, under scrutiny for appearing with key suspect Unnikrishnan Potty, stated he was unaware of Potty's activities. He emphasized the need to examine financial sources and phone records in the ongoing probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Saturday demanded an investigation into a CPI(M) MP's alleged connections with the primary accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

However, Prakash remained tight-lipped about the MP's identity as he responded to criticism from Left parties and the BJP over his appearance in a photograph with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, and the accused Unnikrishnan Potty. Prakash clarified that Potty approached him as a constituent, uninformed of his criminal background. Potty had invited Prakash to inaugurate a meal programme at Sabarimala.

Prakash recounted how Potty later visited Delhi, ostensibly to deliver prasad to Sonia Gandhi, and asked Prakash to accompany him. Prakash denied facilitating Potty's meeting with Gandhi or making any arrangements, noting that many people secure appointments with Gandhi daily.

Further allegations from Prakash suggested a CPI(M) MP was colluding between the Left and the BJP to extract gold from Sabarimala, urging the examination of the MP's phone records. Although a CPI(M) MP's name was suggested by reporters, Prakash withheld confirmation, insisting that all leaders' links be investigated.

Reaffirming his openness to investigation, Prakash urged scrutiny of financial sources surrounding the case, hinting at revelations to come. The contentious photograph involving Sonia Gandhi and the accused continues to feature in political debates, with demands for Gandhi's probe from CPI(M) and BJP leaders.

