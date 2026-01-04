Left Menu

England's Bold Decision: First Strike in Fifth Ashes Test

In the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test, England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia leads the series 3-1, securing the retention of the Ashes urn. Teams for the test include prominent players from both sides.

Updated: 04-01-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 04:36 IST
Ben Stokes
On the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test, England captain Ben Stokes made the bold decision to bat first against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite trailing 3-1 in the series, England seeks redemption as Australia has already ensured their hold on the Ashes urn.

The teams lined up for the decisive test feature notable cricketers, including Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root, promising a thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

