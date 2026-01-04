England's Bold Decision: First Strike in Fifth Ashes Test
In the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test, England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia leads the series 3-1, securing the retention of the Ashes urn. Teams for the test include prominent players from both sides.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 04:36 IST
- Country:
- Australia
On the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test, England captain Ben Stokes made the bold decision to bat first against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.
Despite trailing 3-1 in the series, England seeks redemption as Australia has already ensured their hold on the Ashes urn.
The teams lined up for the decisive test feature notable cricketers, including Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root, promising a thrilling encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashes Test
- Ben Stokes
- England
- Australia
- cricket
- Sydney
- Steve Smith
- Joe Root
- series
- urn
ALSO READ
Ashes Test Kicks Off in Sydney Amid High Security and Honoring Ceremony
Diplomatic Strains Reshape Cricket Ties: Mustafizur Rahman Released from IPL
Simon Taufel Advocates for Five-Over Bowler Quota to Balance T20 Cricket
Sai Sudharsan's Setback: Rib Fracture Sidelines Young Cricketer
Stokes and McCullum Eye Greater Heights for England After Sydney Ashes