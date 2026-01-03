Justice at Last: Maduro Captured
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. special forces, ensuring he faces justice for his crimes. President Donald Trump confirmed Maduro's removal from the country after U.S. military strikes.
In a significant development, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau declared that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. special forces early Saturday.
This operation ensures that Maduro, a long-standing figure of controversy, will finally face justice for his alleged crimes.
President Donald Trump confirmed that Maduro has been taken out of the country following U.S. military strikes, marking a pivotal moment in U.S.-Venezuelan relations.