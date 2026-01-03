Tensions Rise: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader
Russia expressed severe concern over reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been forcibly taken by the U.S. Russia demands clarification, citing international law. President Trump confirmed Maduro's capture, emphasizing past accusations against him. The incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian foreign ministry expressed grave concerns Saturday regarding reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from their country by the United States.
In a statement, the ministry urged for immediate clarification of the situation, emphasizing that such actions, if confirmed, would be an unacceptable breach of an independent state's sovereignty, a fundamental principle of international law.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. had indeed captured Maduro after a prolonged period of accusations regarding drug trafficking and illegitimate governance, escalating the already strained global relations.
ALSO READ
Trump says Venezuela's Maduro has been captured after the US conducted a 'large scale strike' on country, reports AP.
Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests
Trump Halts Controversial Computer Chip Deal Over Security Concerns
Trump Blocks Acquisition: National Security Concerns Over China Links
Trump and Takaichi: Strengthening the Japan-US Alliance Amid Regional Tensions