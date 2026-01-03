Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader

Russia expressed severe concern over reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been forcibly taken by the U.S. Russia demands clarification, citing international law. President Trump confirmed Maduro's capture, emphasizing past accusations against him. The incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:16 IST
The Russian foreign ministry expressed grave concerns Saturday regarding reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from their country by the United States.

In a statement, the ministry urged for immediate clarification of the situation, emphasizing that such actions, if confirmed, would be an unacceptable breach of an independent state's sovereignty, a fundamental principle of international law.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. had indeed captured Maduro after a prolonged period of accusations regarding drug trafficking and illegitimate governance, escalating the already strained global relations.

