Trump's Bold Move: US Seizes Venezuelan Leader Amid Controversy

In a surprise tactical maneuver, the Trump administration has reignited old foreign policy strategies by directly intervening in South America. This time, it involved a swift and covert operation capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a decision compared to the US's historical interventions during the Cold War.

Key figures, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have justified the operation on the grounds of alleged drug trafficking charges against Maduro and his wife. The move has raised significant questions about the consequences for Venezuela's future and its diplomatic relations in the region.

As the Trump administration pushes forward, experts and international observers speculate on the potential turmoil this might ignite, not only within Venezuela but throughout Latin America. The effectiveness and repercussions of such audacious strategies will unfold in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)