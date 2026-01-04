Left Menu

India Voices Concern Over US Military Action in Venezuela

India expresses deep concern over the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and encourages peaceful resolution. India affirms its support for Venezuelan people's well-being and maintains contact with the Indian community there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed serious concern following the recent developments in Venezuela, after the United States captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation. As the situation evolves, New Delhi is observing closely and reiterating its support for the well-being of Venezuelans.

The Ministry of External Affairs underscored India's call for peaceful resolution of the crisis to ensure peace and stability in the South American region. India's stance reflects its commitment to the safety and well-being of Venezuela's people as tensions mount following the US action.

Further adding to the gravity of the situation, Venezuela has declared a national emergency. Meanwhile, India remains in touch with its community members in the Venezuelan capital, assuring them of continued assistance as the situation unfolds.

