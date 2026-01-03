Maduro's Oceanic Capture: A New York Bound Journey
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were apprehended by U.S. forces and are being transported to New York. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed their capture and indictment to Fox News.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:07 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured by United States forces. This development was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News.
The couple was reportedly taken aboard a ship where they will be transported to New York. This move comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.
Both Maduro and his wife are facing indictments in New York, a fact confirmed by President Trump. The implications of this capture could further strain U.S.-Venezuelan relations.
ALSO READ
Justice Department releases new indictment of Maduro and his wife for alleged role in narco-terrorism conspiracy, reports AP.
US Captures Venezuelan President: Maduro Facing Charges in New York
Trump says Maduro and his wife are aboard a US warship and will face prosecution in New York, reports AP.
US Attorney General says deposed Venezuelan leader Maduro and wife Cilia Flores to face charges after NY indictment, reports AP.
New York Politics Shake-Up: Mayor Mamdani Revokes Controversial Orders