Maduro's Oceanic Capture: A New York Bound Journey

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were apprehended by U.S. forces and are being transported to New York. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed their capture and indictment to Fox News.

In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured by United States forces. This development was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News.

The couple was reportedly taken aboard a ship where they will be transported to New York. This move comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Both Maduro and his wife are facing indictments in New York, a fact confirmed by President Trump. The implications of this capture could further strain U.S.-Venezuelan relations.

