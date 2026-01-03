US Captures Venezuelan President: Maduro Facing Charges in New York
US President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and are en route to New York aboard a US warship to face narco-terrorism charges. The US executed a swift military operation, and Trump emphasized the US role in shaping Venezuela's future leadership.
US President Donald Trump revealed in an interview with Fox News on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in a US military operation.
The pair were taken aboard the US warship Iwo Jima and are headed to New York, where they will face narco-terrorism charges in American courts. This bold action underscores the United States' intent to influence Venezuela's political future.
President Trump stated that the US will play a significant role in determining Venezuela's governance, emphasizing the necessity of US involvement in preventing undesirable leadership succession in the country.
