Threats and Defamation in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli Polls

A man has been accused of threatening and defaming Kalpana Gode, the Ghansoli Division Election Officer in Navi Mumbai, thereby attempting to disrupt the electoral process, according to local officials.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for January 15, with votes to be counted the following day. The accused allegedly used personal communication channels and online platforms to issue threats and circulate defamatory content against Gode.

The incident has resulted in a criminal case, emphasizing the efforts to undermine the integrity of the elections. While the police have initiated an investigation, no arrests have been made yet.

