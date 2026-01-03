Left Menu

Threats and Defamation in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli Polls

A man is facing allegations of threatening and defaming Kalpana Gode, the Ghansoli Division Election Officer, in Navi Mumbai. This incident aims to disrupt the forthcoming municipal polls, leading to a criminal case. Authorities are investigating, though no arrests have been executed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:54 IST
Threats and Defamation in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been accused of threatening and defaming Kalpana Gode, the Ghansoli Division Election Officer in Navi Mumbai, thereby attempting to disrupt the electoral process, according to local officials.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for January 15, with votes to be counted the following day. The accused allegedly used personal communication channels and online platforms to issue threats and circulate defamatory content against Gode.

The incident has resulted in a criminal case, emphasizing the efforts to undermine the integrity of the elections. While the police have initiated an investigation, no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India
2
Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

 India
3
Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

 Venezuela
4
Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026