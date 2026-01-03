Left Menu

Power Shift in Venezuela: Maduro Ousted

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been removed from power after not agreeing to a negotiated exit, according to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The opposition claims Edmundo Gonzalez, who allegedly won a 2024 election, should assume the presidency. Machado promises to restore order and free political prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:07 IST
In a significant development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been removed from power, as announced by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. This decision follows Maduro's refusal to accept a negotiated exit.

Opposition member Edmundo Gonzalez, who is recognized by the opposition, the U.S., and international observers as the winner of a 2024 election, is expected to assume the presidency. Machado emphasized that the opposition is committed to restoring order in the nation.

The opposition's agenda includes freeing political prisoners, a key step towards stabilizing the country in the aftermath of Maduro's removal, according to Machado's statement posted on Saturday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

