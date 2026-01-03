Stunning Capture: US Nabs Maduro in Bold Move
President Trump announced that the US will temporarily manage Venezuela following the daring capture of President Nicolas Maduro. In a swift military operation, Maduro was taken from his home and flown to the US to face charges. Protests erupted in Caracas against the American intervention.
In a bold and unexpected move, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that the United States would take control of Venezuela temporarily to oversee a transition of power. The announcement follows a high-stakes military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The operation, executed early Saturday, saw US forces extracting Maduro and his wife from their residence at a military base. The couple was then transported to a US warship and set course for New York, where Maduro faces criminal charges. Despite Trump's claims, there were no immediate signs of US governance in Venezuela.
Addressing the media from Mar-a-Lago, Trump emphasized the success of the operation and warned others against threatening American sovereignty. Meanwhile, small protests from Maduro supporters erupted on the streets of Caracas, as broadcasted on Venezuelan state television.
