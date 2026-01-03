Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

Delcy Rodriguez, a pivotal figure in Venezuelan politics, has emerged as a key leader following conflicting reports about her potential presidency post-Nicolas Maduro's capture. While the U.S. announced Rodriguez as the new authority, Venezuelan sources and Russian state media dismissed these claims, adding to the political drama.

Rodriguez has been a staunch defender of Maduro's socialist government, often labeled a 'tiger' for her unwavering dedication. Her extensive roles, including the finance and oil ministries, have positioned her as a significant manager of Venezuela's frail economy, where she employs orthodox methods to counter inflation.

Despite the political maelstrom, Rodriguez maintains a firm grip on her duties, navigating complex international sanctions and holding influential posts such as vice president and chair of the Constituent Assembly. As Maduro's trusted lieutenant, she continues to wield considerable influence in the turbulent Venezuelan political sphere.