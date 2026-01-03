Left Menu

Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

Delcy Rodriguez, described as a key figure in Venezuela, has taken a significant role in the country's political landscape. Amidst reports and denials of her presidency, Rodriguez’s influence spans various governmental roles, inflating her importance amidst U.S.-Venezuela tensions, particularly within the finance and oil sectors.

Delcy Rodriguez, a pivotal figure in Venezuelan politics, has emerged as a key leader following conflicting reports about her potential presidency post-Nicolas Maduro's capture. While the U.S. announced Rodriguez as the new authority, Venezuelan sources and Russian state media dismissed these claims, adding to the political drama.

Rodriguez has been a staunch defender of Maduro's socialist government, often labeled a 'tiger' for her unwavering dedication. Her extensive roles, including the finance and oil ministries, have positioned her as a significant manager of Venezuela's frail economy, where she employs orthodox methods to counter inflation.

Despite the political maelstrom, Rodriguez maintains a firm grip on her duties, navigating complex international sanctions and holding influential posts such as vice president and chair of the Constituent Assembly. As Maduro's trusted lieutenant, she continues to wield considerable influence in the turbulent Venezuelan political sphere.

