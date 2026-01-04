Left Menu

US Quarantine Strategy: Rubio's Take on Venezuela Post-Maduro

Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified the US's role in Venezuela, emphasizing continued enforcement of an oil quarantine rather than direct governance, following President Trump's comments on managing the country post-Maduro. Rubio's statements aimed to ease concerns over potential prolonged foreign intervention, highlighting the goal of achieving policy changes and controlling drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:10 IST
US Quarantine Strategy: Rubio's Take on Venezuela Post-Maduro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States will focus on enforcing an existing oil quarantine in Venezuela rather than taking a direct governance role, contrary to President Trump's previous statements. This stance marks a shift in the US's approach following the ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Rubio's comments on TV talk shows aimed to alleviate fears about America's potential involvement in regime change that could turn into another prolonged foreign intervention or failed nation-building effort. This contrasts with Trump's earlier claims that the US would temporarily run Venezuela, suggesting an American-controlled governing structure.

Rubio clarified that the US plans to use the oil quarantine as leverage to push for policy changes, stating that the blockade on sanctioned oil tankers will remain until Venezuela aligns with US interests and improves conditions for its citizens. Trump's bold claims about running Venezuela raised concerns among Democrats and his own political base opposed to foreign interventions, yet Rubio dismissed these criticisms, emphasizing a Western Hemisphere-focused mission.

TRENDING

1
Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
3
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
4
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026