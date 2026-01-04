US Quarantine Strategy: Rubio's Take on Venezuela Post-Maduro
Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified the US's role in Venezuela, emphasizing continued enforcement of an oil quarantine rather than direct governance, following President Trump's comments on managing the country post-Maduro. Rubio's statements aimed to ease concerns over potential prolonged foreign intervention, highlighting the goal of achieving policy changes and controlling drug trafficking.
- Country:
- United States
Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States will focus on enforcing an existing oil quarantine in Venezuela rather than taking a direct governance role, contrary to President Trump's previous statements. This stance marks a shift in the US's approach following the ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Rubio's comments on TV talk shows aimed to alleviate fears about America's potential involvement in regime change that could turn into another prolonged foreign intervention or failed nation-building effort. This contrasts with Trump's earlier claims that the US would temporarily run Venezuela, suggesting an American-controlled governing structure.
Rubio clarified that the US plans to use the oil quarantine as leverage to push for policy changes, stating that the blockade on sanctioned oil tankers will remain until Venezuela aligns with US interests and improves conditions for its citizens. Trump's bold claims about running Venezuela raised concerns among Democrats and his own political base opposed to foreign interventions, yet Rubio dismissed these criticisms, emphasizing a Western Hemisphere-focused mission.
ALSO READ
Trump's Venezuelan Gamble: Testing the GOP's Loyalty
Trump Warns Venezuelan VP: A Higher Price Than Maduro?
US won't govern Venezuela but will press changes through oil blockade, Rubio says, after Trump claims of running country, reports AP.
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere
Medvedev Criticizes Trump's Actions in Venezuela