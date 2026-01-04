US Quarantine Strategy: Rubio's Take on Venezuela Post-Maduro

Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States will focus on enforcing an existing oil quarantine in Venezuela rather than taking a direct governance role, contrary to President Trump's previous statements. This stance marks a shift in the US's approach following the ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Rubio's comments on TV talk shows aimed to alleviate fears about America's potential involvement in regime change that could turn into another prolonged foreign intervention or failed nation-building effort. This contrasts with Trump's earlier claims that the US would temporarily run Venezuela, suggesting an American-controlled governing structure.

Rubio clarified that the US plans to use the oil quarantine as leverage to push for policy changes, stating that the blockade on sanctioned oil tankers will remain until Venezuela aligns with US interests and improves conditions for its citizens. Trump's bold claims about running Venezuela raised concerns among Democrats and his own political base opposed to foreign interventions, yet Rubio dismissed these criticisms, emphasizing a Western Hemisphere-focused mission.