Left Menu

US Seizes Power in Venezuela: Controversy and Consequences

In a bold move, the United States has captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, declaring plans to govern the country temporarily. The operation, led by U.S. Special Forces, has sparked international controversy. While some Venezuelans express relief, critics fear a dangerous power vacuum and echo past regime-change interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 03:58 IST
US Seizes Power in Venezuela: Controversy and Consequences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken a dramatic step by capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, raising questions about its control over the South American country. President Donald Trump announced the development from his Mar-a-Lago resort, describing it as a bid for a stable transition.

U.S. forces conducted an overnight operation involving special forces, leading to Maduro's capture. Despite the seizure, Venezuelan government entities remain defiant, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez calling for Maduro's immediate release, denouncing the incident as a kidnapping and maintaining that Maduro is the country's legitimate leader.

As the geopolitical tension mounts, Trump's administration has not clarified how it will manage Venezuela or who it plans to work with within the nation. The scenario has provoked mixed reactions globally, reminiscent of historic U.S. interventions and fueling debates on international sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Seizes Power in Venezuela: Controversy and Consequences

US Seizes Power in Venezuela: Controversy and Consequences

 Global
2
Maduro's Secretive U.S. Landing: Mystery Unfolds

Maduro's Secretive U.S. Landing: Mystery Unfolds

 Global
3
Joint Air Strike Targets Suspected ISIS Armory

Joint Air Strike Targets Suspected ISIS Armory

 United Kingdom
4
Power Shift: U.S. Captures Venezuela's Maduro in Bold Move

Power Shift: U.S. Captures Venezuela's Maduro in Bold Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026